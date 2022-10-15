Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE has plans for the “Wyatt 6” group through WrestleMania 39, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer also wrote that “while obviously this won’t happen” now, Malakai Black was discussed for the Wyatt 6 at one point.
- The Observer says Becky Lynch is close to returning from her shoulder injury, and that Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be back soon.
- Jon Moxley will be doing fewer independent dates on his new AEW deal, per the WON. Tony Khan didn’t want Mox to do any. The ones he does work now won’t be advertised in advance so Moxley can back out if he’s “hurting, or if he just feels like spending a weekend with his family.”
- NXT’s Cameron Grimes will be at Monday’s Raw taping, per PW Insider. It’s expected he’ll wrestle on Main Event.
- Triple H is interested in re-signing free agent Mia Yim, according to Meltzer.
- The Good Brothers have been working in New Japan without contracts, says Fightful. NJPW was aware of their WWE appearance, and Karl Anderson said he’s still “planning to work the Tokyo Dome”, but Sean Ross Sapp hasn’t been able to confirm if Anderson was working or shooting when he made that comment.
