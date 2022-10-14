Fresh off announcing a streaming deal with Pro Wrestling TV and the season premiere date for November 3, MLW dropped another surprise this week. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is returning to the Major League. He’s not coming alone. Smith is bringing Dynamite Kid’s nephews with him to form the new era British Bulldogs.

The Bulldog is BACK. pic.twitter.com/kX7JY6a8XE — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 11, 2022

Smith split away from MLW two years ago, but ice must have thawed to heat up the relationship once more. He is a former MLW tag champ with Hart Foundation members Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. Smith also won the prestigious Opera Cup tournament in 2019. Smith’s time with MLW dates back to the OG days in 2004 when he was a young lad teaming with TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd).

Davey Boy will wrestle at the Fightland event on October 30 in Philadelphia, PA to bring a new generation of the British Bulldogs. Smith is teaming with his cousins, Thomas Billington and Mark Billington. That fresh blood are nephews of Dynamite Kid, who was tag partners with Davey Boy Smith Sr. The original British Bulldogs are considered one of the greatest tag teams in the history of the sport. This Bulldog union is another cool addition showing MLW’s respect for wrestling’s dynastic families, including the Hart Foundation, Von Erichs, and Samoan Swat Team.

The MLW press release offers background on the historic wrestling family:

One of the sport’s most celebrated British dynasties will embark on a new era October 30th in Philadelphia as a new generation British Bulldogs, captained by Davey Boy Smith Jr. will make their collective debut on the hallowed grounds of the 2300 Arena at FIGHTLAND. “MLW has showcased some of wrestling’s greatest families over the years,” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “Now it is time for the Bulldogs to take the spotlight. What better place than FIGHTLAND in South Philly?” The fight team, composed of the 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr., and his cousins Thomas and Mark Billington, collectively as the Billington Bulldogs, have united to win gold and glory in MLW. The Billington Family, which roots date back to being executioners in the late 1800s before venturing into combat sports, has been a fixture of the squared circle for over a century. From bare knuckle fights to boxing to the Dynamite Kid’s prolific pro wrestling career, the Billington Family is a storied brawling British clan. The legendary tag team of cousins Davey Boy Smith Sr. and “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington, the British Bulldogs, defined tag team wrestling in the 1980s, dominating every organization from Japan to North America to Europe. Decorated in gold, Smith and Billington were feared and respected for their tenacity and innovation. Now the Smiths and Billingtons reunite as a new generation forge a new chapter in their family’s rich history. Debuting in 2019, Mark and Thomas, the nephews of the Dynamite Kid, have recently been training for their MLW debut with their cousin Davey Boy and another distant relative in Canada: Bret “Hitman” Hart. What will the trio have in store for fans and their adversaries at FIGHTLAND? Only time will tell, but they will be up against some stiff competition.

The new Bulldogs will debut in trios action against the Bomaye Fight Club consisting of Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, and Myron Reed. We’re going to find out real quick how well the Billingtons can handle themselves in the ring.

Very excited for my return to @MLW teaming with fellow relatives the Billington Bulldogs! ‍♂️ We will be bringing back the Lanchashire and Calgary Strong style to the ECW 2300 arena in Philadelphia October 30 in a HUGE return! Stay tuned… ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hPOzpI5WVT — Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr) October 14, 2022

Are you hyped for the new version of the British Bulldogs?