According to Fightful, Triple H was “shocked” by Vince McMahon’s decision to not renew Saraya’s WWE contract this summer. Triple H did try to bring her back to the promotion before she signed with AEW, and she remains on good terms with WWE.

The site also says not only did WWE’s old regime have no interest in keeping her, but they also made no effort to have her medically examined for a potential return to the ring. There was no chance she would ever wrestle again in WWE with the old regime in power.

While discussing Adam Cole’s “real bad concussion,” Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Metlzer provided the following timetable on Cole being cleared to return to an AEW ring: “It could be tomorrow, or it could be never.”

Meltzer says even though WWE discussed changing the date for next year’s Day 1 pay-per-view, it looks like it will remain on Sat., Jan. 1, 2023. However, the uncertainty surrounding the date is probably why tickets are not on sale yet. The goal is for the show to become an annual holiday tradition in Atlanta.

WWE filed for trademarks on “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”

Following news that Chris Bey has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling, Fightful says the company has extended Eric Young’s deal through the end of 2022.

