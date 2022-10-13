Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- WWE and USA Network are very happy with the direction of Raw, per Andrew Zarian. He also speculated that Brock Lesnar’s appearance might have been a “make good” for Bray Wyatt not being on Monday’s show after his return at Extreme Rules generated a lot of buzz.
- Expect to continue seeing main roster stars on NXT, sources tell Fightful Select. The appearances are seen as helping with the television numbers, giving NXT talent a chance to work with experienced wrestlers, and giving veterans a chance to weigh in on how the developmental roster is progressing.
- After Carmelo Hayes & Von Wagner worked this week’s Main Event taping, Fightful noted that more NXT stars are expected to “get looks” on the show.
- There’s “significant interest” at WWE in re-signing Chelsea Green, according to WrestleVotes. That Twitter account believes she’d be offered a main roster deal.
- Vice’s Nine Lives of Vince McMahon documentary is no longer listed as airing on Tues., Oct. 18. Wrestling Observer speculates that’s to avoid going head-to-head with NXT and Dynamite that night, and thinks it will still air on a future Tuesday prior to Tales from the Territories.
