Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

SOS Club Dread (Oct. 14, 8 pm PT)

Dean Cooper vs. Mojo vs. Rebel Kel vs. Thom Alman (Costume Brawl) Dante Smith vs. Malcolm Phlex Drexl vs. Migs’ #1 Fan Pitfall Jones vs. Rook Kelly Adam Ryder vs. Kal Jak Carl Randers & Ethan HD vs. Drake Kwon & the Butler C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. Re:Loaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) (c) (SOS Tag Team Championship) Dark Sheik vs. Steve Migs (c) (SOS Championship)

SOS Pro has a card full of west coast heroes lined up for you, all capped off by Dark Sheik challenging for the title! Plus octopus lady(?!) Octavia Eights explains why she attacked Kikyo at the last show and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 (Oct. 14-15)

—Night One (Oct. 14, 7:30 pm CT)—

“Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Silas Young (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) Dante Leon vs. Masha Slamovich (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) Davey Richards vs. Schaff (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) YAMATO vs. Zachary Wentz (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) Calvin Tankman vs. Fred Yehi (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) Davey Vega vs. Mike Bennett (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) Ace Austin vs. Rich Swann (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match) Josh Alexander vs. Steve Manders (Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament First Round Match)

—Night Two (Oct. 15, 7:30 pm CT)—

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

AAW’s big yearly tournament is back and as packed as ever! Plus, Trey Miguel is a wild card entry who gets to insert himself into any first round match of his choosing!

Check it out live on Highspots Wrestling Network, folks.

Newy Pro x PWA (Oct. 15, 5 am ET)

David Streamer vs. Scott Green Bob the Viking vs. Jack Bonza Team Newy Pro (Ben Braxton, Carter Deams, & ???) vs. Team PWA (???, ???, & ???) (Elimination Match) Dazza (c) vs. Mick Moretti (i) (Newy Pro Middleweight Championship Unification Match)

Australian promotions clash as PWA meets Newcastle Pro! Wake up at butt o’clock to see the best down under has to offer!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Invictus Pro United We Fight 2 (Oct. 16, 4 pm ET)

CPA vs. Marcos Santiago PB Smooth vs. PJ Savage Edith Surreal (c) vs. JC Storm (Invictus Pro Women’s Championship) Faceless Ones (Face & Jaco) vs. Fight or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro) vs. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (c) (Invictus Pro Tag Team Championship)

Last but not least, Invictus Pro shows us what the east coast has going for it, with a three-way tag title match and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Jon Moxley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Starting off with a bang this week courtesy of Wrestling REVOLVER, Mox might be done with indie dates per his new contract, but there’s plenty of gems in the archive! Don’t miss it!

LuFisto vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

From banger to banger thanks to this gem from Beyond, check it out!

Danny Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

Finishing up with a blast from the past this week as CZW continue opening up their archives. The late great deathmatch viking Danny Havoc takes on Sami Callihan at Cage of Death, you’ll have to go to YouTube to watch but enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.