PW Insider notes that Bray Wyatt will be exclusive to SmackDown going forward while Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows will be exclusive to Raw.

For what it’s worth, Andrew Zarian said one of the reasons WWE wants to go TV-14 is due to “holy shit” chants from crowds.

According to Fightful Select, R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are currently listed as a tag team on the internal WWE roster.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned WWE having interest in signing Matt Taven.

He also said NJPW could have interest in Taven, as well as Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, who all recently finished up with Impact Wrestling.

