MLW announces new streaming deal and return date for TV

MLW is making major league moves to announce a new streaming deal. They also dropped a juicy nugget for the return date to TV with fresh episodes of Fusion.

MLW will be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV. The deal debuts with the airing of Battle Riot on Thursday, November 3 at 8 pm ET. Battle Riot is MLW’s version of the Royal Rumble with the winner earning a future world title shot. New episodes of Fusion will pick up on Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm ET.

MLW and Pro Wrestling TV Strike Streaming Deal https://t.co/gdxdmrTPBk — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 11, 2022

Check out the full press release for the details.

MLW, one of the world’s premier pro wrestling organizations, and Pro Wrestling TV (“PWTV”), a free ad-supported streaming service, announced today they have entered into a partnership to bring MLW to PWTV. The agreement will bring the promotion’s flagship weekly wrestling program — MLW FUSION — to PWTV’s free streaming service as part of its fall lineup, beginning Thursday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET with MLW Battle RIOT IV kicking off the partnership. One week after MLW Battle RIOT IV, MLW FUSION returns Thursday, November 10th at 8:00 PM ET with a new season of action. As part of the deal, PWTV viewers will enjoy multiple seasons of the long-running MLW FUSION series as well access to the MLW library, which dates back to 2002 and features MLW Underground and tentpole events, including Battle RIOT, War Chamber and the Opera Cup. “The future of streaming is free and PWTV’s commitment to giving fans value and quality makes it the ideal platform for MLW,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “The addition of MLW to the PWTV lineup underscores our commitment to bringing wrestling fans the best in-ring action from around the world,” said Brandon Blackburn, Chief Content Officer and Co-Founder of Pro Wrestling TV. “We are excited to partner with MLW to bring its programming to a worldwide wrestling audience.” PWTV channel is available in over 200 million households throughout the world on FAST services including Plex, Sports.TV, and coming soon to Fubo TV. Pro Wrestling TV is a free streaming service with accompanying linear channel available worldwide. To watch, fans simply download or open the Pro Wrestling TV App. The Pro Wrestling TV App is available on mobile and TV-connected devices as well as platforms including: Roku, Apple (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Samsung, Vizio, LG, Amazon (Fire TV, Fire Stick, Fire Smart TVs, Fire tablets), Android (Android phones, Android TV), Chromecast You can stream Pro Wrestling TV on your web browser at: http://prowrestlingtv.live. About Pro Wrestling TV Pro Wrestling TV is the first and only free ad-supported professional wrestling streaming service with multiple promotions from around the world. Available in app stores worldwide, the Pro Wrestling TV app has generated over 200,000 users since its launch in April, and the PWTV linear channel is currently available in over 200 million households on services including Plex, Stremium, and Sports Tribal TV in Europe. PWTV offers premium wrestling content showcasing a variety of wrestling promotions, talk shows, documentaries, and feature films.

MLW CEO Court Bauer spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to share more insight on the new streaming deal with PWTV. MLW will continue to air on cable with beIN SPORTS, and, their full archived catalogue will be moving to PWTV.

Bauer stated:

“It’s so important to be on a streaming service that is free for viewers. Now, on PWTV, people will be able to access our specials and our weekly show, and it’s all going to be free. We’ll still have a linear presence on cable, as well as our long-term partner with BeIN Sports, which we’ll be sharing more about soon. Over time, our entire catalog will be available on PWTV. Since it dates back 20 years, we’ll be migrating it over in batches. You’ll be able to watch CM Punk from 2002, as well as Jacob Fatu and Microman from 2022.”

Start the countdown clock, renegades. MLW is ready to rock once again for our viewing pleasure.

Will you be following MLW over to PWTV?