- Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules was “well-received” by WWE officials, per Fightful Select. Their report also notes that some of the references used in the White Rabbit teases had to be approved, but otherwise regular members of the WWE creative team weren’t involved in them.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said there are two reasons why some wrestlers want to leave AEW and return to WWE. First, they have more faith in Triple H leading the way than Vince McMahon. Second, they don’t work enough in AEW and prefer WWE’s busier schedule.
- Dave Meltzer wrote in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Raquette to return to the company for its recent shakeup to the commentary teams, but she rejected their offer.
- Insider confirmed the “Valhalla Awaits” tease that aired on SmackDown last Friday was for the returning Sarah Logan. Fightful says it’s part of a plan to slowly re-introduce her alongside her husband Erik & his Viking Raiders partner Ivar.
- Mia Yim is officially a free agent after her Impact contract expired recently, according to Fightful.
