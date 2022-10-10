New Japan introduces new title, new signee & a new faction member at Declaration of Power

New Japan put on their Declaration of Power show today (Oct. 10) in Ryogoku, one of the last big events on the road to Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January.
The co-main events of Declaration of Power confirmed the main event of Wrestle Kingdom. G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada got his win from the tournament back from JONAH, becoming the first person to pin the big Aussie in a New Japan ring after another great match between the two men.
／— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
『超実力派宣言』両国国技館大会‼️
＼
凄まじい肉弾戦
オカダのリベンジ成功となるか、それともJONAHが返り討つか⁉️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
@rainmakerXokada × @JONAHISHERE
#njpwworld で配信中
視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njpower pic.twitter.com/irzsRFbZEN
Later, Switchblade Jay White successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight title against the man that took him out of the G1 semi-finals — and who he helped oust from Bullet Club — Tama Tonga. Okada and White ended today’s show with a staredown to officially start the build to their championship clash in the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4, 2023.
灼熱の31分7秒！— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 10, 2022
タマが王者を猛追も最後はジェイが電撃勝利！
試合後、オカダが宣戦布告！
「これからの時代、誰が引っ張っていくか、来年の東京ドームで決めようぜ？」
【10.10両国結果】
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/jv8C8mOs8c#njpw #njpower pic.twitter.com/p4R2IOC60d
It was far from the only news coming out of Declaration of Power, however:
- Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. NJPW also named their founder “Honorary Lifetime Chairman” prior to his death last month.
- Kazakhstani amateur wrestler Oleg Boltin’s signing was announced. The 29 year old joins New Japan after finishing fifth in the 2022 freestyle wrestling World Championships, and winning the 2021 Senior Asian Championships. Boltin was introduced by Yuji Nagata.
【10.10両国大会・試合前】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 10, 2022
「プロレスの世界チャンピオン、目指します！」
オレッグ・ボルチン選手が新日本プロレスに入団！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/jv8C8mOs8c#njpw #njpower pic.twitter.com/Rkd4wKYatF
- CMLL’s Titan joined Los Ingobernables de Japon. Wearing a mask over his regular one, he helped Tetsuya Naito’s group defeat Will Ospreay & United Empire in eight-man action. He asked to be added to the group, Naito huddled with his squad, and they decided to make him a member. Titan has taken part in multiple NJPW junior heavy/cruiserweight tournaments over the years, including this year’s Best of the Super Juniors.
／— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
『超実力派宣言』両国国技館大会‼️
＼
謎のマスクマンの正体はCMLLのティタン ‼️
さらに場内騒然のL・I・Jに電撃加入 ‼️
#njpwworld で配信中
視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njpower @Titan_cmll pic.twitter.com/ZQ7c70MfPY
- Company President Takami Ohbari introduced a new title — the NJPW World Television championship. He said it will feature younger talent and emphasize speed, with each match having a 15 minute time limit. Every championship bout will be posted on New Japan’s social media channels. A tournament to crown The first champ will be determined via a tournament. Details about that are forthcoming.
【10.10両国大会・第6試合前】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 10, 2022
新王座となる“NJPW WORLD認定TV王座”新設を発表！https://t.co/jv8C8mOs8c#njpw #njpower pic.twitter.com/q3T7NdQzjq
Here are the full results from Declaration of Power:
• Ren Narita, Robbie Eagles & David Finlay def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
• Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)
• Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Jado def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)
• United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)
• Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP)
• Master Wato def. Taiji Ishimori. Wato was replacing KUSHIDA, who is still out. Hiromu Takahashi & El Desperado came out to say they want shots at Ishimori’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight title, setting up a future four-way for the belt.
• Shingo Takagi def. El Phantasmo by submission to retain the Provisional King of Pro Wrestling 2022 championship in a “Who’s Your Daddy” Match (Phantasmo had to call Shingo ‘Daddy’ afterwards, but then low blowed him then him and destroyed the KOPW trophy)
• Kazuchika Okada def. JONAH
• Jay White def. Tama Tonga to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight title
Next up on NJPW’s schedule is the Battle Autumn tour of Japan, and a trip to New York City for two Rumble on 44th Street shows on Oct. 27-28.
