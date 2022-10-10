Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

PW Insider on Jon Moxley’s contract extension with AEW: “The deal was actually signed right around the All Out pay-per-view...at one point, Moxley’s deal actually expired and he worked on a handshake agreement until they finalized the new deal but there was never any concern internally that he might be looking to go elsewhere.”

In somewhat related news, Fightful Select says WWE sources have told them they believe Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette, is headed to AEW.

A Wrestling Observer source said the issues in the AEW locker room aren’t solved, as the people causing problems were contacted by WWE in some form, and now want to leave but aren’t being allowed to. They also expressed frustration that Tony Khan hasn’t done enough to punish the people who are acting out.

In a clip making the rounds from his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony Khan mentioned CM Punk along with EVPs Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks as people who have “office jobs” for AEW.

Following word he was guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Oney Lorcan has “actually been back with the company for a while and working full-time in a coaching role.”

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vincent are all “believed” to have finished up with Impact Wrestling, says PW Insider.

