The wrestling world remembers Antonio Inoki

It will take volumes to sum up the life of Antonio Inoki, which ended recently after 79 years. A hugely influential figure in the world of combat sports, his career is basically the story of professional wrestling in his native Japan. His 1976 mixed rules bout with Muhammed Ali is considering a precursor to what we now know as mixed martial arts.

Inoki was a major pop culture figure around the globe, and a near-deity in his home country. Stories about him (some of which are referenced in the tweets below) sound downright mythological — and like a true pro wrestler, that’s sometimes because he embellished them. It all adds up to a legacy the likes of which we may never see again.

His life certainly can’t be summed up in 256 characters. But that’s how we mourn public figures now, and these recollections & goodbyes from those he worked with and those he inspired at least give us the shape of his tremendous legacy.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki.



His achievements, both in professional wrestling and the global community are without parallel and will never be forgotten.



Our thoughts are with Inoki’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/n8zA9hj78e — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 1, 2022

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022

.@IMPACTWrestling would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Antonio Inoki. We are saddened to learn of his passing and know his legacy will live forever. pic.twitter.com/acCxKxDNK7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its condolences to the friends and family of pro wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki.



An NWA Tag Team and United National Champion and most importantly, a legend that will forever be remembered in our business and beyond. pic.twitter.com/sqyG8Y26QC — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. pic.twitter.com/pWLgmafvFr — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki….. my family and I owe you so much. Thank you for everything you did for our family, and the business we all love. Prayers to the family RIP pic.twitter.com/QMWDPfxmam — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) October 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Antonio Inoki! Thank You For The Great Matches & Memories My Friend! pic.twitter.com/ocHcqf7bvZ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 1, 2022

My grandfather had so much respect for Antonio Inoki and his passion for pro-wrestling.



(Gene Kiniski, Stu Hart, Antonio Inoki) pic.twitter.com/OlVPOklZ9K — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 1, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Antonio Inoki, the legendary Japanese Pro https://t.co/eB0872a4FJ Inoki chose to Wrestle me in 1994 and then we became friends,kept in touch and was always very kind to https://t.co/jqwYii836k deepest condolences to his family & fans. pic.twitter.com/qqvk8j4Vak — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 1, 2022

Very sorry to learn of the loss of Antonio Inoki. What a towering presence in our business! I loved his matches - especially his classic brawls with Bruiser Brody.#RIPInoki pic.twitter.com/fTgOwhpTja — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 1, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW - he truly changed the game. RIP pic.twitter.com/WSyAKB9XCY — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 1, 2022

First Ali, then Gene Lebell, now Antonio Inoki.



All three men involved in the most famous MMA fight of all time are now gone.



RIP to a Japanese wrestling icon.#antonioinoki pic.twitter.com/wMzqOa8GjB — Paul Lazenby (@MaulerMMA) October 1, 2022

ANTONIO INOKI ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER. I WAS HIS TEACHER. WE SOLD OUT THE GARDEN AND LOVED EACHOTHER LIKE FAMILY. RESPECT THE INOKI FOREVER pic.twitter.com/QEyqz6cxDX — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 1, 2022

I found my road… Thank you for everything Inoki-sama Rest in Power. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki…a legend in every sense of the word. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. I would listen to Kowalski tell Inoki stories for hours on end. Thank you for your immense contributions to our sport and the unrivaled legacy you leave behind. Honored to have met you. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 1, 2022

If Inoki san never expanded the dojo system, I never get plucked out of high school and into NJPW. Changed my life forever. Most significant mentor I’ve ever had and I keep as much of him in the ring with me as I can to this day.



Greatest Japanese Legend



“Ichi, Ni, San, DA!!!” pic.twitter.com/NSf1p3Ewdk — TJ Perkins (@MegaTJP) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. Still my favorite match for all the right reasons. pic.twitter.com/YoYNCv7Bu6 — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) October 1, 2022

.@njpwworld have a huge playlist of Inoki matches, several of them free, and several myself and @realkevinkelly had the honour of calling, available right now. Please share it on! https://t.co/KZUqejLcVL#njpw #riponoki — chris charlton (@reasonjp) October 1, 2022

If you've never seen it before, or even if you have, today's as good a day as any to watch a masterpiece #RIPInoki https://t.co/fnf6yjLdBb — SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki in The Bad News Bears Go To Japan. pic.twitter.com/y6E1Fj2fNY — RJ City (@RJCity1) October 1, 2022

Thinking about that time when Antonio Inoki fought The Bad News Bears. pic.twitter.com/v8GgiuoV67 — words (@wordsbig80s) October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki was one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, certainly No. 2 in Japan and biggest of the last 55 years, as well as incredibly influential in both the wrestling and MMA businesses. One of the most charismatic humans I've ever met. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 1, 2022

Inoki did in one lifetime what most people couldn't in 10. A legend, an icon. A trailblazer. Every superlative and then some. Inoki's mixed-rules bout with Ali in 1976 was a direct ancestor to what we know now as MMA. His influence on pro wrestling was even greater than that. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 1, 2022

In which Antonio Inoki slaps everyone at Inoki Bom Ba Ye on New Year's Eve 2000 to transfer his fighting spirit to them. pic.twitter.com/5hHZS9nQYC — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 1, 2022

The opening ceremony of the MMA event 'Jungle Fight' in Brazil, Antonio Inoki decided to swim across the Amazon river to arrive at the venue in an interesting way. What he didn't realise was that the section of the river was filled with crocodiles and piranhas. (1) pic.twitter.com/Prp35Jf1aY — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) October 1, 2022

Inoki insisted that all the fighters involved in Jungle Fight planted a tree in order to reverse deforestation in the

amazon. (3/3) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) October 1, 2022

Antonio Inoki dressed as a homeless man in order to bring attention to the plight of the homeless. He then set up a soup

kitchen in a local Tokyo park and fed 1,000 homeless and unemployed people.



They even made a Antonio Inoki homeless figure. pic.twitter.com/u9M0N3ugcW — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) October 1, 2022

One of my most cherished memories while making @DarkSideOfRing was the incredible opportunity to interview Antonio Inoki. RIP and deepest condolences to his family https://t.co/BTzdgTINsU — Evan Husney (@evanhusney) October 1, 2022

Sending my love to the family, friends and fans of Antonio Inoki. pic.twitter.com/b0LuW0g6jm — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) October 1, 2022