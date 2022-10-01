Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

As of a few days ago, The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega hadn’t heard anything from AEW about the investigation into the post-All Out brawl or their suspensions. That’s from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, who also wrote: “The belief is that their situation is on hold pending potential legal action, which unless cleared up, could delay things for some time and there is also a second hold up that hasn’t been made clear.”

WWE may decide to change the date of next year’s Day 1 premium live event, says the Observer. It’s expected to remain at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. An announcement should come next week. Brock Lesnar’s next match in the USA is scheduled for that event.

AEW immediately offered Bandido a full-time contract after his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite, per the WON. It’s not clear whether or not he signed, however.

Miro is not among the people who wanted to leave AEW recently, at least according to Ryan Frederick of f4wonline’s The Board.

Meltzer notes that “match of the year” is a phrase that used to be banned by Vince McMahon, but WWE commentators are now allowed to use it when discussing Gunther vs. Sheamus from Clash at the Castle.

Sources at Warner Bros. Discovery told Fightful that the company made multiple attempts to keep Cody Rhodes in AEW before he left to sign with WWE.

The Observer mentioned that AEW had plans this week to start a program between Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, but that idea was “put on hold” due to the changes caused by Hurricane Ian.

Meltzer was told that WWE will “be ready” for any “Daddy Ass” chants that break out during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of D-Generation X that is planned for the Oct. 10 episode of Raw in New York City.

