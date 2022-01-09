Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 38 results & Week 39 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.
Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.
We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.
This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 2-8, 2022: New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 16, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, AEW Battle of the Belts, Impact’s Hard To Kill, and anything else I’m forgetting.
But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.
A Women’s Street Fight beat out a legit Heavyweight champ winning the WWE title?
Sure did. Your top five all came from that tag match on AEW’s New Year’s Eve Rampage, plus the winner of WWE’s New Year’s Day PPV.
The Beast Incarnate was the only non-All Elite talent in the Top 10.
The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 38
1. Tay Conti
2. The Bunny
3. Anna Jay
4. Brock Lesnar
5. Penelope Ford
6. Jade Cargill
7. CM Punk
8. Wardlow
9. Cody Rhodes
10. Kyle O’Reilly
Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.
Where the top two didn’t pick up any points, so Punk tightened up the three-man race...
The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Jan. 1
1. Roman Reigns - 164.5
2. Bryan Danielson - 120.5
3. CM Punk - 112
4. Hangman Page - 61.5
5. Cesaro - 53
6. Finn Bálor - 48.5
7. Kenny Omega - 48
8. Sasha Banks - 46.5
9. MJF - 46
10. Miro - 44.33
Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.
Poll
Which performer had the best week, Jan. 2-8?
-
0%
Brock Lesnar
-
0%
Paul Heyman
-
0%
Chad Gable
-
0%
Otis
-
0%
Becky Lynch
-
0%
Carmella
-
0%
Zelina Vega
-
0%
Angelo Dawkins
-
0%
Montez Ford
-
0%
Damian Priest
-
0%
The Miz
-
0%
Maryse
-
0%
Edge
-
0%
Beth Phoenix
-
0%
Omos
-
0%
Bobby Lashley
-
0%
Carmelo Hayes
-
0%
AJ Styles
-
0%
Riddle
-
0%
Wes Lee
-
0%
Nash Carter
-
0%
Mandy Rose
-
0%
Von Wagner
-
0%
Bron Breakker
-
0%
Katsuyori Shibata
-
0%
Hiromu Takahashi
-
0%
El Desperado
-
0%
Shingo Takagi
-
0%
Kazuchika Okada
-
0%
KENTA
-
0%
Hiroshi Tanahashi
-
0%
Will Ospreay
-
0%
Bryan Danielson
-
0%
Hangman Page
-
0%
Shawn Dean
-
0%
CM Punk
-
0%
MJF
-
0%
Wardlow
-
0%
Jade Cargill
-
0%
Malakai Black
-
0%
Jungle Boy
-
0%
Luchasaurus
-
0%
Tasha Steelz
-
0%
Chelsea Green
-
0%
Lady Frost
-
0%
JONAH
-
0%
Masha Slamovich
-
0%
Deonna Purrazzo
-
0%
Ace Austin
-
0%
Madman Fulton
-
0%
Karl Anderson
-
0%
Roman Reigns
-
0%
Rick Boogs
-
0%
Johnny Knoxville
-
0%
Charlotte Flair
-
0%
Happy Corbin
-
0%
Madcap Moss
-
0%
Jimmy Uso
-
0%
Jey Uso
-
0%
Seth Rollins
-
0%
Adam Cole
-
0%
HOOK
-
0%
Riho
-
0%
Ruby Soho
-
0%
Santana
-
0%
Ortiz
-
0%
Eddie Kingston
-
0%
Chris Jericho
-
0%
Sammy Guevara
-
0%
Ricky Starks
-
0%
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
-
0%
Speedball Mike Bailey
-
0%
Trey Miguel
-
0%
Jonathan Gresham
-
0%
Josh Alexander
-
0%
Heath
-
0%
Moose
-
0%
Mickie James
Loading comments...