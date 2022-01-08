Here's a place to check results and comment along with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)'s Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Three - happening Saturday, January 8, 2022 from the Yokohama Arena. The show will air live during the early morning hours for United States audiences, with a replay available an hour after the main show wraps.

This show is all about New Japan battling the forces of Pro Wrestling NOAH, and because of that it will be available exclusively on internet pay-per-view via Abema TV. With a bell time of 5PM in Japan, the broadcast will start with the pre-show at 2AM Eastern / 11PM Pacific time in the U.S.

Use this space to discuss the show before, during (whenever you watch) and after with the best pro wrestling community on the internet, and we'll update the results as we have them.

Kosei Fujita vs. Yasutaka Yano

Akitoshi Saito, King Tany, & Muhammad Yone vs. TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) & Yuji Nagata

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, & YOSHI-HASHI), Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Daiki Inaba, Daisuke Harada, Hajime Ohara, Kinya Okada, & Yoshiki Inamura

Atsushi Kotoge vs. SHO

Bullet Club (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) vs. HAYATA & Seiki Yoshioka

NOSAWA RONGAI & YO-HEY vs. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & El Desperado)

Kazushi Sakuraba, Takashi Sugiura, & ??? vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, & TAKA Michinoku)

Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL) vs. Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamura

Naomichi Marufuji & Yoshinari Ogawa vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre, Jr.)

ALEJA, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, & Tadasuke vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. Keiji Muto & Kiyomiya Kaito

Enjoy the show!