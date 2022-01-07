KENTA is off Wrestle Kingdom night three due to multiple injuries from night two

KENTA dropped the IWGP United States championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi in a No Disqualifications match on Weds., Jan. 5’s second night of Wrestle Kingdom 16 at the Tokyo Dome.

Afterwards, the discussion about the match focused on some of the more dangerous spots in the match — including but not limited to one where KENTA fell off the top of a tall ladder, landing face-first onto a metal trash can.

So while it’s disappointing, it’s not exactly surprising to learn he’s been pulled from the third NJPW vs. NOAH night of WK16 set for tomorrow (Sat., Jan. 8).

“After his match on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome, KENTA has sustained a dislocated left hip, a broken nose, tendon damage to his finger, and severe lacerations to his back. “As a result, he will not be cleared to participate at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Yokohama Arena Saturday January 8. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing KENTA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.”

He reveals in the above tweet that he’s had surgery on his nose, and vows to be back soon.

KENTA was set to work with his old promotion during tomorrow’s PPV, teaming with NOAH’s Takashi Sugiura & Kazushi Sakuraba against Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & Taka Michinoku. He’ll now be replaced by a mystery partner for the Sugiura-gun duo for their trios match against Suzuki-Gun.

Details about night three are here.