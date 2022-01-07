Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Dave Meltzer wrote on Sports Illustrated that Seth Rollins was going to win the WWE championship from Big E at Day 1, but plans changed when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID and had to miss the show.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez claims that WWE is going to “churn through these guys” on the NXT roster every few months, releasing the ones who they don’t think can headline WrestleMania in the future.
- Fightful notes that Bron Breakker being scripted to smash through the gold “X” at New Year’s Evil wasn’t well received backstage by several people. It was seen as a symbolic gesture that was “sending a message.”
- Andrew Zarian heard that WWE plans to return to Saudi Arabia for an event on Saturday, February 19.
- PW Insider confirmed that Matt Striker is done with Impact Wrestling, after Striker tweeted and deleted that he’s disappointed about being finished with the promotion.
