- Regarding yesterday’s NXT releases, Fightful Select reports all the talent & staff they spoke to said the cuts were made to remove Triple H’s people. The only person let go who wasn’t hired by Hunter was Allison Danger.
- On his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze, Jr. said a FOX executive told him WWE wanted the network to “buy the whole product”, but the asking price was too high so FOX licensed SmackDown instead.
- PW Insider says the word backstage at Raw was that Sasha Banks suffered a “sprained leg” during her match with Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s house show.
- They also noted that Carmella has been working through an undisclosed injury. Talents Insider spoke to praised Carmella for “gutting through and doing as much as she can”.
- AJ Francis and Swerve Scott both shot down a report there’s heat between them, with the former Top Dolla saying the Hit Row duo are shooting a music video next week.
