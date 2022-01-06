Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Wrestling Open (Jan. 6, 8 pm ET)

The masterminds behind Beyond Wrestling’s Uncharted Territory are back with a new weekly show that’s meant to sort of be pro wrestling’s open mic! Who’s gonna show up? Who knows?! We probably won’t be covering Wrestling Open every week as a result of that (hard to hype up a card when it’s a mystery every week) but it should be a hoot and worth your time, folks.

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

EVE Revolt, Resist, & Riot (Jan. 7, 3:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm GMT)

Debbie Dahmer vs. Rhio IVY vs. Lana Austin Alexxis Falcon vs. Chantal Jordan Charlie Morgan vs. Laura Di Matteo (EVE Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Charli Evans vs. Emersyn Jayne (c) (EVE Championship Riot & Bleed Match)

Pro Wrestling: EVE are back in London, England to give you as fine a slice of women’s wrestling as you’re likely to find, and if you want blood, well you’ve got it!

Check it out on EVE On Demand, folks.

VxS/NPU Already Dead (Jan. 7, 8 pm ET)

Masha Slamovich vs. Sawyer Wreck Atticus Cogar vs. Vincent AJ Gray vs. John Wayne Murdoch (House of Horrors Deathmatch) G-Raver vs. Jordan Oliver Alex Zayne vs. Tye Hill (Seven Deadly Sins Match) AKIRA vs. Lucky 13 vs. Marcus Mathers (Tangled Web Deathmatch) Jimmy Lloyd vs. MASADA (Shattered Dreams Deathmatch) JTG vs. Parrow (c) (NPU Championship)

Boy howdy, VxS and NPU have come together to throw together an absolute smorgasboard of ultraviolent delights for us, folks, all capped off with a wonderfully wacky main event of JTG challenging Parrow for the NPU Championship!

Check it out on FITE, folks.

OPW Full Circle (Jan. 8, 8 pm ET)

Jason Kincaid vs. Jay Wylde Billy Avery vs. Mr. Ooh La La (Arm Wrestling Match) BLK Jeez vs. Dyln McKay Brian Johnson vs. Steve Scott Bonez vs. Jay Curcio Billy Tipton vs. “Colossal” Mike Law Azrieal vs. Marcus Mathers AKIRA vs. Robert Martyr Kit Osbourne vs. John Wayne Murdoch (OPW Championship)

Last but not least, On Point Wrestling come to us from Westville, New Jersey, with a pile of names you might not have heard about in a while! Jason Kincaid! That’s exciting!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Jake Atlas vs. John Silver

To celebrate Jake Atlas debuting for AEW, Beyond have this hot one for us as he takes on the Raw Dog himself, check it out!

Ava Everett vs. Masha Slamovich

Sprinty fresh violence from Limitless here, check it out!

Aussie Open vs. the Velocities

Last but not least we’ve got some fresh tag team action courtesy of PWA Black Label from down under, enjoy!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.