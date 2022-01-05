NWA announces new streaming & PPV plan, re-signs Nick Aldis

Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance has struggled to maintain any of the momentum it had pre-pandemic. There are lots of reasons for that, but one of them is definitely that even fans who want to support the NWA often aren’t sure when or how to watch their week-to-week programming.

For 2022, the promotion has reworked its set-up on the streaming provider Fite. This will include having its regular Powerrr show available on YouTube.

A $49.99 annual subscription to NWA All Access on Fite gives fans all six of the companies planned 2022 PPV events, first look at each week’s edition of Powerrr, monthly specials not available elsewhere, and special content like the “Ten Pounds of Gold” series.

Monthly subscriptions will still be available for $4.99, and PPVs can be purchased individually for $24.99.

Each episode of Powerrr will premiere Tuesdays at 6:05pm ET for subscribers on Fite, then stream for free Fridays at 6:05pm ET on YouTube (starting this week, Jan. 7).

A new show, NWA USA, will debut on the Fite and NWA YouTube channels, Saturday at 12:05am ET. It will then be available on Fite to All Access customers Sunday at 6:05pm ET.

NWA USA premieres Jan. 8. It will feature a tournament for the recently revived NWA Junior Heavyweight championship.

The man who’s been the face of the NWA since Corgan’s purchased the brand in 2017 also announced he’s re-upped. Nick Aldis told Busted Open Radio (via Fightful):

“I can confirm that I have extended my agreement with the NWA. I have re-signed. It’s a good day in terms of looking ahead to a great new year for the NWA and for me. There is a lot going on in the business and it’s nice to be in a good position, but ultimately, respect goes a long way and from the first conversation that Billy and I ever had regarding the NWA and my career and our working relationship together, I’ve had nothing but absolute respect from him, more so than any person I’ve worked with in my career. I can’t wait to see what else we come up with.”

Aldis a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion, with his second reign lasting almost three years.

Does any of this make you more likely to carve out time in your busy rasslin’ schedule for the NWA in the new year?