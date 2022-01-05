AEW Dynamite Preview (Jan 5, 2022): New Network, New Champ

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Last week, FTR & The HFO defeated Jurassic Express & The Lucha Bros, adding some unforeseen animosity to their upcoming title bout. 2.0 and their protégé Daniel Garcia defeated Eddie Kingston and his pals, Santana & Ortiz, with a sneaky roll-up, then continued to beat down on the losers. Eventually, 2.0 was scared off by Chris Jericho and his baseball bat, but Eddie Kingston was not impressed. Wardlow continued to rack up the W’s, but are they for himself or for MJF? Dan Lambert continued to bring down the very talented Men of the Year with his sexist rambling promos. Jade Cargill advanced in the TBC championship tournament finals with a bit of help from new signee Mercedes Martinez. CM Punk called MJF a troll and hit us with some greatest hits in his first-ever promo at the Daley Place. And finally, ReDRagon was victorious in their debut match on Dynamite when they kicked the crap out of The Best Friends. Oh, I guess Adam Cole was there too, but he was dragged away by The Young Bucks with a confused look on his face...Friendship is hard, baybay.

This Week’s Headliner:

It’s the first Dynamite of 2022 on TBS, and what better way to celebrate that with a World Championship rematch between Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson? The last time this duo faced off, they went to the limit ending the match in a draw at the 60 minute mark. Danielson was, rightfully, disappointed by this outcome. But Hangman Page has made it clear since his return that he is not afraid of a challenge and not only took Danielson up on his rematch but agreed to forgo the possibility of a time limit draw. So if the match goes the full sixty again, a panel of judges will pick a winner.

Now that sounds like some dumb IMPACT wrestling BS to me, but it also sounds like a creative way to continue this feud. The first time these two met in an AEW ring, they had one of the best matches in AEW history, and we want to see them do it again and again and again. Plus, if they delay the inevitable for a little while longer, Page can still give Danielson his first loss in AEW without damaging Danielson’s rep.

Ready those “fight forever” chants, lads! This is going to be a good one.

The Title Scene:

The TBS Championship will crown its first-ever champion tonight when Ruby Soho battles Jade Cargill in the tournament’s finals. Gut instinct says they give it to Ruby Soho. She’s an established talent both in the ring and on the mic and can certainly carry a championship reign. Plus, that gives us a true babyface champ in the women’s division. That being said Jade Cargill is undefeated and has Mercedes Martinez in her corner. Jade certainly has a lot of potential, but she is still very green, and giving her the championship is a risk - especially since it’s an inaugural championship reign. Mercedes Martinez, however, is the very definition of established talent, but we don’t know exactly what her plans are in AEW so who knows. Either way, we’re getting a new champion tonight!

Jurassic Express has expressed (heh) interest in the Tag Team Championships for some time now. The Lucha Bros seemed totally amenable, and it looked like it would be a battle of mutual respect when it finally happened. Then they teamed up and lost to FTR and The HFO. Needless to say, that whole “mutual respect” thing went out the window when the ref counted 1-2-3. Tonight the belts are on the line. Jurassic Express has a lot to prove, but if anyone can get it done, it’s the number one ranked team in AEW...as long as they keep a look out for FTR and their sneaky shenanigans.

Cody Rhodes retained his TNT Championship against Ethan Page on last week’s Rampage. This Saturday at Battle of the Belts Sammy Guevara gets his rematch for the championship, and we all get to speculate on whether or not Cody leans into his heel persona or if he keeps pretending to be the good guy. He’s not going to lose his new belt this soon, but the rematch should be fun. Plus, Arn Anderson is happy! Cody is listening to him again, and he didn’t even need to break out his gun.

The World Women’s Champion Britt Baker is set to face former champion Riho at Battle of the Belts. It’s been a few weeks of avoidance and terse promos from the champ, but there is no escaping Riho this Saturday. Tonight expect a few last min digs from the Champ. Sticks & Stones, Britt. Sticks & Stones.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Brian Pillman, Jr. guns for revenge against Malakai Black for beating up a cheerleader! He’s been practicing ducking kicks all week! I’m sure it will work out for him and his mullet.

-MJF wants to “rack up the w’s.” Of course, when he says that, he means he wants Wardlow to do it and then take the credit for it. Tonight he is “in action” whatever that means. Expect a slimy victory over a jobber and a long-winded response to CM Punks accusations or perhaps even a CM Punk run-in to mess with MJF’s victory plans.

-Adam Cole is stuck between an Elite Place and an Undisputed Place. Whatever will he do??

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.