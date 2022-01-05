Night two at the Tokyo Dome had a civil invasion angle & big name champs

The Tokyo Dome portion of Wrestle Kingdom 16 wrapped up on Weds., Jan. 5. And one of the notable events from night two of New Japan’s marquee event was set-up for night three.
Roughly midway through today’s show, Keji Mutoh and several members of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster hit the ring at the Dome. They were there to make a statement ahead of Sat., Jan. 8’s NJPW vs. NOAH card in Yokohama.
【ただいまテレ朝Ch2、新日本プロレスワールドで、1.5東京ドーム大会をLIVE配信中！】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2022
なんと武藤、清宮、拳王ら、プロレスリング・ノア勢が大挙して東京ドーム殴り込み！
ワールド視聴＆登録は
⇒https://t.co/5MT0INSv7c
大会結果は
⇒https://t.co/oUSIdmdyCr#njwk16Day2 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/qrcd7gZK30
Recently deposed IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi and some of his Los Ingobernables De Japon boys met them in the ring, but noticing they were outnumbered, Takagi decided discretion was the better part of valor. The segment ended peaceably, with NOAH rivals Kaito Kiyomiya & Kenoh shaking hands and pledging unity in their quest to prove theirs is the superior promotion. You can check out the card for Saturday’s show, which will benefit the Japanese Red Cross, here.
In the main events of night two, New Japan made sure they headed into 2022 with their two biggest stars of this century strapped up.
Hiroshi Tanahashi reclaimed the IWGP United States championship from KENTA in a No Disqualification match that saw New Japan prove they can do hardcore with the best of them. A guitar shot Tana delivered to KENTA’s head may end up being the most talking about spot, but this one featured all manner of plunder and ended with the One True Ace delivering his finisher from a ladder to put a bloody KENTA through a table.
.@tanahashi1_100 "High Fly Flow!!!!!!!!!!!!"— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 5, 2022
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njwk16Day2 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/IMqSUaDWrR
【1.5東京ドーム大会・第7試合】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2022
IWGP USヘビー級選手権ノーDQマッチ！
棚橋がラダーからのハイフライフローでKENTAとの死闘を制し王座返り咲き！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/lnL7ff7E6W#njpw #njwk16Day2 pic.twitter.com/9kdjYjqGjP
That was followed with the IWGP World Heavyweight title bout, which saw New Japan’s current Ace end all disputes about who should hold the belt. Will Ospreay was forced to vacate the championship due to injury last May, and since his return has been carrying around a version of the title to remind folks he was never beaten for it. One night after pinning the then-recognized champ, Kazuchika Okada pinned the self-recognized one.
Okada vs. Ospreay was standard big match NJPW... which isn’t a bad thing.
／— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 5, 2022
WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 in 東京ドーム (1/5)を公開‼️
＼
第8試合IWGP 世界ヘビー級選手権試合‼️
魂と魂のぶつかり合い
この壮絶な死闘を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
@WillOspreay × @rainmakerXokada
#njpwworld で配信中
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njwk16Day2 pic.twitter.com/d4KsPhsGDc
Each man used each other’s moves against each other across 35 minutes of action with plenty of nearfalls before Okada followed a Landslide with The Rainmaker to put the Brit away.
It looks like the undisputed champ’s first challenger will be another of New Japan’s biggest names, too. Okada’s show-closing promo was cut off by Tetsuya Naito, who defeated Jeff Cobb earlier in the show.
オスプレイとの32分越え“灼熱マッチ”を制したオカダがIWGP世界ヘビー初防衛！— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2022
試合後、内藤が挑戦者に名乗り！
猪木さんにもメッセージ!!
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/lnL7ff7E6W#njpw #njwk16Day2 pic.twitter.com/FxN2XG2464
A run of New Years Golden Series shows were announced for January & February, leading up to New Japan’s 50th Anniversary show on March 1 — so look for the latest chapter in the career-spanning Naito/Okada rivalry to play out on those.
Check out the full results from Night Two here. Night One results can be found here.
