Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select says WWE had plenty of plans in place for Jeff Hardy before he was released, including a run in NXT as MSK’s shaman.

PW Insider notes that Drew McIntyre is scheduled to get testing done on his neck sometime this week.

They also note that big names who had been missing from backstage at Raw in recent weeks all returned this past Monday, like Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes.

Andrade has teased Ric Flair signing with AEW but there’s apparently still been no movement in that regard.

ITV Studios is working on a new Eddie Guerrero documentary that will release later this year, per PW Insider.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.