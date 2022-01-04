Will Ospreay’s Wrestle Kingdom opponent is set

Injury helped set New Japan up for a two part main event of the Tokyo Dome portion of Wrestle Kingdom 16. On Night Two, Will Ospreay — who was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight title last May — would get the whoever emerged from Night One’s battle between reigning champ Shingo Takagi and G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
It was a rematch of Takagi and Okada’s battle for the vacant championship at Dominion 6.7. A lot of fans were thrilled when NJPW crowned the former Dragon Gate star back in June. Those same fans may be disappointed the company went back to their homegrown Ace today (Jan. 4).
Some are probably also disappointed Okada is keeping the divisive IWGP World Heavyweight belt, rather than bring back the “v4” strap he’s been carrying to symbolize his G1 win. But after taking everything Shingo could dish out...
／— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 in 東京ドーム (1/4)を公開‼️
＼
両者一歩も譲らない凄まじい激闘
この勝負制するのはどちらだ⁉️
@rainmakerXokada × @Takagi__Shingo
#njpwworld で配信中
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/38wpqxISsu
... and winning a 35 minute match with a Michinoku Driver and his signature Rainmaker finish...
.@rainmakerXokada "Rainmaker!!!!!!"— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njwk16 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/OrBvIyxIKL
... the new champ bowed to the old title and had the new one placed around his waist.
The Rainmaker adds his first IWGP World Heavyweight championship to a resume that already includes five runs with the old IWGP Heavyweight title. We’ll see how long he holds onto. Ospreay confronted Okada to close Night One, setting the stage for Jan. 5’s main event.
35分44秒！— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 4, 2022
一進一退の壮絶死闘は、オカダが鷹木を撃破！
4代目に感謝を捧げ、IWGP世界ヘビー級王座を初戴冠！
翌日激突のオスプレイに「“フェイク”チャンピオン!!」
「2023年の超満員」も約束!!
【1.4東京ドーム結果】
★スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/ly0qGlAeDd#njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/hm2aDGA7u8
Okada’s win was one of four title changes so far at Wrestle Kingdom 16. Check out the full results here.
