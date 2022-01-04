Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Live, Brian Alvarez said the WrestleMania main event is still planned to be Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and that it won’t be a title vs. title or title unification match.

PW Insider says that even though Lesnar will be referred to as a free agent on television, internally he’s listed on the Raw roster.

GCW booking a match for their World title, currently held by Jon Moxley, for their Hammerstein Ballroom show on Jan. 23 has led to speculation Mox will return to AEW in the next couple weeks. Dave Meltzer wrote in The Observer’s Daily Update: “IF that match is taking place, there is no way Moxley’s first appearances won’t be on AEW television.”

A report from the website Puck (via Fightful) says more than three million Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming platform since it became available in March of last year, and more than half of those people signed up for Peacock “because of WWE.”

Former X-Division Champion Rohit Raju tweeted that he’s a free agent after his Impact contract expired.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.