Here's a place to check results and comment along with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)'s Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night One - happening Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from the Tokyo Dome. The show will air live during the early morning hours for United States audiences, with a replay available an hour after the main show wraps.

NJPW has their own, WWE Network like streaming service, NJPW World which can be subscribed to worldwide and that will broadcast the show in both English and Japanese. You can access NJW at this link. At current exchange rate, the service is a little less than $9 per month. For those of you without the ability to subscribe to NJPW World, the show will also be available on FITE TV live as an internet pay-per-view.

That leaves the time difference from Tokyo as the major challenge. With a bell time of 5PM in Japan, the broadcast will start with the pre-show at 2AM Eastern / 11PM Pacific time in the U.S.

It should be worth a sluggish Tuesday afternoon, however. Wrestle Kingdom is the biggest event on New Japan's calendar - whatever the January show from the Tokyo Dome is called, it's NJPW's version of WrestleMania - and they've done their best to put together an exciting card worthy of that status, even with continuing travel restrictions due to COVID.

Use this space to discuss the show before, during (whenever you watch) and after with the best pro wrestling community on the internet, and we'll update the results as we have them.

KOPW 2022 Provisional Championship Contender’s New Japan Rambo

SHO vs. YOH

Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, KENTA, & Taiji Ishimori) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, & Ryusuke Taguchi

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, & Will Ospreay)

Katsuyori Shibata vs. ???

EVIL vs. Tomohiro Ishii (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre, Jr.) (c) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi (c) (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

Enjoy the show!