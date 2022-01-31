The first members of the ROH Hall of Fame are...

Ring of Honor may be on hiatus until April’s Supercard of Honor show in Dallas, but that didn’t stop them from becoming the latest organization to promote a Hall of Fame. ROH’s is ramping up excitement by announcing honorees individually over the next month, one per week for four weeks.

Which could have led you to believe there would be four people inducted in the inaugural class. But no one should be surprised that ROH’s first announcement is about a tag team. The Briscoes are not only synonymous with Ring of Honor, they’re still under contract. In fact, they’re the reigning ROH Tag champs, currently in their record-setting 12th run with the belts.

Reach for the sky. Dem Boys are now Dem Hall of Famers...

Ring of Honor Is Proud To Welcome Jay & Mark Briscoe Into The Inaugural Class Of The ROH Hall Of Fame. https://t.co/CE7AQu6SbP



Don’t Miss The Briscoe’s HOF Special Episode This Weekend On ROH TV!



The ROH HOF Special Featuring All Inductees Will Air The Weekend Of 3/5 On ROH TV pic.twitter.com/OmGvZDhuVc — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2022

As noted in the tweet, a career retrospective on the Briscoes will be featured on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. A special on Jay & Mark will also premiere next Monday (Feb. 7) on ROH’s YouTube channel. Then the Hall of Fame episode of ROH TV will debut the weekend of March 5.

Congratulations to The Briscoes, and place your bets on next Monday’s honoree.