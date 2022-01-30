CMLL Roundup: Reyes del Aire tournament, new tag champs, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

The feature attraction Friday night (Jan. 28) was the Torneo Reyes del Aire 2022. Ten luchadores competed for the honor of winning the King of the Air tournament. The lineup included Atlantis Jr., Bárbaro Cavernario, Dragón Rojo Jr., Gran Guerrero, Negro Casas, Soberano Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario, Titán, and Volador Jr.

The field had five previous winners. Volador Jr. has taken home the trophy three times. Stuka Jr., Bárbaro Cavernario, Titán, and Templario each won once.

The match was contested under torneo cibernetico rules. Teams were formed with eliminations until two men remained to duel for the prize. It came down to Stuka Jr. and Atlantis Jr. Atlantis flagrantly ripped the mark of Stuka for a disqualification. Stuka wasn’t satisfied winning like that, so he challenged Atlantis to one more fall. Fisticuffs erupted with Stuka hitting a suicide dive. Despite the circumstances, the winner held his trophy high.

Atlantis Jr. intenta romper la máscara de Stuka Jr. y termina por despojarlo de ella! El Bombardero Lagunero es el Rey del Aire 2022 pero ninguno de los dos está conforme y surgen los retos que llegan hasta el Máscara vs Máscara. #ReyesDelAireVIP #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/75SD4bc1hr — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 29, 2022

Enjoy all the aerial highlights.

The main event was a singles clash between Mistico and Ultimo Guerrero. Guerrero attacked on stage during Mistico’s entrance. He bashed Mistico all round the ring and ripped his mask. Mistico rallied with high-flying offense, including a flying crossbody off the upper stage. In the end, Mistico used a whirling armbar to finish his opponent. Mistico then challenged Ultimo Guerrero to mask versus hair.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, new tag champs were crowned. Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja defeated Volador Jr. & Titán to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship. The former champs reigned for 121 days.

¡Y tenemos nuevos Campeones Mundiales de Parejas del CMLL! Ángel de Oro y Niebla Roja han destronado a Titán y Volador Jr. con La Campana y Campana Invertida, respectivamente.



Los Hermanos Chávez cierran el #DomingoFamiliarCMLL con uno de los logros más grandes de sus carreras pic.twitter.com/PDbwk6mnLN — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 24, 2022

Both Chavez brothers are now double champs when including their singles glory. Angel also holds the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship, and Niebla has the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in his possession.

CMLL’s next primo event will be the Torneo Increíble de Parejas 2022, which is a tag tournament with teams made of a tecnico and a rudo. It is scheduled to take place on Feb. 25.



Arena México

️ Viernes 25 de febrero ‘22

8:30 p.m.



Es el torneo más polémico del CMLL y está de vuelta: Torneo Increíble de Parejas 2022. #TorneoIncreíbleCMLL pic.twitter.com/ci5ct3W9vF — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 29, 2022

