Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 41 results & Week 42 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 23-29, 2022: Game Changer Wrestling’s The WRLD on GCW, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, WWE Royal Rumble, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Apologize for what? This was perfect...

The return of our healthy-looking hardcore king won in a landslide, but we continue to be amazed by AEW’s 62 and 22 year old phenoms, too.

Actually, based on the Top 10, most of what we’re amazed by was All Elite. Making short work of the Chairman, pulling out a win over a Young Buck, making Rampage’s live main event That Bitch Show, continuing to get booed without turning heel, and making like Matt Murdoch were all ways to earn our recognition.

Putting Shield brothers in a Universal title program will always get our support, though.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 41

1. Jon Moxley

2. Sting

3. HOOK

4. CM Punk

5. Trent Beretta

6. Jade Cargill

7. Seth Rollins

8. Cody Rhodes

9. PAC

10. Roman Reigns

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where no one earned points except for numbers one and two...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Jan. 22

1. Roman Reigns - 165.5

2. CM Punk - 133

3. Bryan Danielson - 123.5

4. Hangman Page - 71.5

5. Cesaro - 53

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 46.5

9. MJF - 46

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.