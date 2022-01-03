Randy Orton thinks he knows what’s up with Antonio Brown

Yesterday (Jan. 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown left his team in the middle of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Football fans know Brown’s history, and for non-football fans... it’s really too much to get into. But even for a man whose behavior led to his exit from three other teams before the Bucs cut him after yesterday’s events, the tantrum he threw in the third quarter on Sunday was pretty remarkable.

The talented-yet-clearly-troubled player’s latest antics will be discussed, debated & pontificated about by the sports take industrial complex for the rest of the week. The latest reports I’ve seen are that AB felt “disrespected” that the Tampa Bay organization didn’t support him more when he was suspended by the NFL for carrying a fake vaccination card, and/or that he was unhappy coach Bruce Arians wanted him to play so he could reach contract incentives when he felt his ankle wasn’t 100%.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton thinks he knows what’s up with Brown, though...

... and you know what? As a fan of one of the teams Brown’s left in his wake during the course of his decade-plus career, and believes AB was never okay after taking this hit during the 2016 playoffs, I think Orton could be on to something.