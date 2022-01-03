Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to the Observer, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is indeed the plan going forward, and that’s why the match at Day 1 played out the way it did.

Having said that, Dave Meltzer also says WWE is still planning to do whatever they had set for Day 1 with Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

For what it’s worth, Ringside News says nothing that happened at Day 1 changed any WrestleMania plans.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian mentioned the original plans for Day 1 called for Big E to retain the WWE championship in the originally scheduled Fatal 4-Way.

According to PW Insider, Sasha Banks was being checked out for an injury after her match at a WWE house show in North Carolina last night.

