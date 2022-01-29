Rumor Roundup: Royal Rumble edition (Possible spoilers)

As usual, there’s a lot of chatter about an eventful night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble premium live event later on this evening in St. Louis.

This special edition of our Rumor Roundup feature is a way to put those various tidbits in one place and give you a chance to discuss them. Feel free to share anything you’ve heard or read in the comments (usual rumor caveats* apply)!

Rumble Rumors:

Paige is cleared and will be in the women’s Rumble. (WrestlingNews.co)

It’s still not clear whether Ronda Rousey will enter the Rumble or just be in an angle after the match (Wrestling Observer)

Compared to last year’s matches where plans were locked in, this year’s creative process has been more drawn out, with Vince McMahon changing many elements like entry order and who will be involved at the end of the Rumbles. (PW Insider)

Having wrestlers who are working other matches on the show has been discussed. That includes Brock Lesnar. (PW Insider)

There was a push during the week for Randy Orton to go far in the men’s match, since the show is in his hometown. Having Riddle last until late with him has also been discussed. (PW Insider)

Whatever changes may happen, Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is “all but set in stone” for WrestleMania 38. (PW Insider)

The women’s Rumble is particularly in flux. There was a run through of the match last night, then another one earlier today. (PW Insider)

WWE reportedly want to bring Lana in for the women’s Rumble, but she’s not been seen in St. Louis. (Fightful Select)

Kairi Sane is not believed to be in town for Royal Rumble. (Fightful)

Asuka, Bayley & Lacey Evans are reportedly not in St. Louis. (PW Insider)

Shane McMahon was spotted out in St. Louis on Friday night. (PW Insider & Fightful)

Kurt Angle is in town, as is Undertaker. It’s possible they’re just visiting or filming material for other WWE productions. (Wrestling Inc)

Jillian Hall was among the wrestlers who worked last night’s rehearsal. (PW Insider)

There are well over 30 women in St. Louis, a precaution in the event some wrestlers don’t clear medical protocol. So don’t expect everyone spotted in town or even who’s worked out for the match to actually be in the match. (PW Insider)

There was internal talk as late as this week of having no Kickoff matches for Royal Rumble. (Fightful)

There was internal talk as late as this week of having no Kickoff matches for Royal Rumble. (Fightful)