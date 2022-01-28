Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Ringside News, both Shane McMahon and Bad Bunny will be in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. PW Insider notes that Melina, Cameron, and Aksana will be in the women’s Royal Rumble match.
- Per Fightful, Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in St. Louis this weekend, which is the site of Royal Rumble 2022. It’s unclear if that means he will be one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble, or if this could even lead to a longer-term return to WWE television for the Hall of Fame star.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated the original goal was for Kenny Omega to return to AEW in March, but that timetable is now up in the air. He also said Omega battled COVID earlier in January.
- Meltzer said the Raw weigh-in segment between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was a work. Vince McMahon decided they had to stick to the exact weights that the ring announcers use for Lesnar and Lashley when they wrestle.
- WWE television says Veer is still coming, but multiple sources in WWE Creative told PW Insider that Veer won’t be popping up at Royal Rumble this weekend.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...