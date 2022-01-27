Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Asuka has been discussed as a potential entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match, per Fightful Select. Their story says “several talent” believe Asuka will return Saturday.

Fightful also says Kairi Sane’s name has been pitched backstage as a possible Rumble entrant.

Dakota Kai & Io Shirai are scheduled to be at SmackDown this Friday, says PW Insider. There’s speculation they could be entering the Rumble.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that men and women from NXT will be on hand this weekend as alternates in case any planned participants are unavailable.

Frankie Kazarian has re-signed with AEW, reports PW Insider.

