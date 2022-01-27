Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

H2O Hustle & Gold (Jan. 28, 8 pm ET)

Austin Luke vs. Reid Walker Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) vs. Storm of Entrails (Dan O’Hare & SHLAK) (H2O Championship) Kennedi Copeland (c) vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (H2O Hybrid Championship Mystery Scramble Match) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Lucky 13 (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Devon Moore vs. Jeff Cannonball (H2O Championship Tournament First Round Match) Brandon Kirk vs. Chuck Payne (H2O Championship Tournament First Round Match) Mitch Vallen vs. Ron Mathis (H2O Championship Tournament First Round Match) G-Raver vs. Marcus Mathers (H2O Championship Tournament First Round Match) H2O Championship Tournament Finals

The H2O Championship has laid vacant ever since the Bulldozer himself made his triumphant return from retirement, defeated Rickey Shane Page for the title, and then vacated it, and now, in one night, they’ll crown a new champ!



Invictus Pro Winter’s Wrath (Jan. 29, 4 pm ET)

Mucho Trouble (Ben Bishop & Chris Moljo) vs. the Meat Locker (Adam Payne & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (Invictus Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals) American Murder Society (Alex Reiman & Steve Off) vs. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (Invictus Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals) Edith Surreal vs. Vicious Vicki (c) (Invictus Women’s Championship) Gio Galvano vs. Ken Broadway Sin vs. Takeover (Unsanctioned Match) Little Mean Kathleen vs. Ziggy Haim (Street Fight) Big Game Leroy (c) vs. Robert Martyr (Invictus Social Media Championship) Allie Katch vs. Killian McMurphy Alex Zayne vs. KC Navarro Invictus Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

Invictus Pro come to Sermon with a jam-packed card full of hidden gems of the northeast for you! They crown tag champs, plus Edith Surreal tries to unseat Vicious Vicki’s eight-month stranglehold on the women’s title!



PWF Set Phasers to Funk (Jan. 29, 7 pm ET)

Azrael Kyyam vs. Colby Corino Ella Envy vs. Kaitlyn Marie Dawson Brothers (Dave & Zane Dawson) (c) vs. Out of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) Diego Hill vs. Jay Malachi (PWF Oceanic Championship) Antonio Ace vs. Bojack (c) (PWF Championship vs. Career Match)

And then a quick swing to the southeast tos see some of THEIR hidden gems, folks!



PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 (Jan. 29-30)

—Night One (Jan. 29, 6 pm PT)—

Aramis vs. Rey Horus (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Alex Shelley vs. Lee Moriarty (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Black Taurus vs. JD Drake (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Davey Richards vs. Jonathan Gresham (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Buddy Matthews vs. JONAH (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match) Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 First Round Match)

—Night Two (Jan. 30, 6 pm PT)—

PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

BOLA might be downsized a little in plague world but it is back and the lineup is still stacked to the gills, baby! I can’t sell it any harder than it sells itself!



Free matches here!

Ivelisse vs. Natalia Markova

Starting off with a rare WWN freebie, we’ve got this Shine match pitting La Sicaria up against the Russian Crush, check it out!

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Outlaw

Glory Pro offer up this Impact X Division Championship defense as Alexander puts it on the line against Mike Outlaw!

Ava Everett vs. Danhausen

Last but not least, Limitless bring us some very nice, very evil action to enjoy!



Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.