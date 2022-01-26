ROH announces their new Hall of Fame, with four mystery entrants

In our latest sign that Ring of Honor isn’t dead yet, the Sinclair Broadcasting-owned company today (Jan. 26) announced its establishing a Hall of Fame.

To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame. Since its inception, ROH has created excellence in professional wrestling by giving the best wrestlers on the planet a platform to showcase their talent. Now ROH will honor the outstanding athletes who have contributed greatly to making it one of the most influential pro wrestling promotions in the industry.

The inaugural class will consist of four inductees. ROH will reveal one per week each Monday for the next four weeks, and the subsequent week’s episode of ROH TV will be dedicated to the honoree.

Who will get the nod? Bryan Danielson and CM Punk seem like safe bets, for promotional reasons and on merit. Name your class below, and check back on Jan. 31 to learn the identity of the first member of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame.