Atángana! AAA is in the house.

AAA is throwing a big party for their 30th anniversary. The lucha libre promotion will be hosting three Triplemania events for 2022. Their largest event of the year will be spread out to Monterrey on April 30, Tijuana on June 18, and Mexico City on October 15.

The prime attraction is an 8-luchador legends tournament culminating with a mask versus mask finale at the Mexico City show.

Participants were announced via the Roulette of Death.

Así quedó conformada la Ruleta de la Muerte del #30AniversarioAAA de #LuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/DVxkgMR9us — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 25, 2022

The lineup includes:

Ultimo Dragon

Blue Demon Jr.

Psycho Clown

Pentagon Jr.

LA Park

Villano IV

Canek

Rayo de Jalisco Jr.

Specific matchups have not been unveiled yet. All the Triplemania action is planned to be available for viewing through Fite TV.

The coolest name of the bunch is Ultimo Dragon. Yes, that’s the same masked man who won a multitude of championships across the globe to produce this iconic image.

As for potential prognostications for the grand finale, Psycho Clown versus LA Park is the biggest mask versus mask match AAA could make within that group. Blue Demon Jr. and Pentagon Jr. are also top names worthy of being in the mix. Ultimo Dragon would be a risky pick due to the unpredictable nature of COVID and international travel from Japan. Villano IV, Canek, and Rayo de Jalisco Jr. are all legends from a past era. Due to their athletic health, the question would be if they can put on three entertaining bouts all the way to the end.

During the press conference to reveal the news, AAA also played a pleasant video from AEW’s Tony Khan with congratulations for success.

For fans of wrestling related video games, AAA is back in the action. Luchador characters will be entering the realm of Free Fire in 2022. Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game during the past three years.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide regresa a los videojuegos gracias a la alianza con @garena y el popular juego, Free Fire @freefirelatino . Las Estrellas de AAA serán parte del juego más descargado en dispositivos móviles durante los últimos tres años.#30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/La2sbxQrC6 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 25, 2022

Will you be tuning in to the numerous Triplemania events this year? Which luchador are you picking to lose their mask in the tournament final?