Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the impression he has is the plan is Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 38.

WrestleVotes notes that Johnny Knoxville’s Royal Rumble appearance is a one-and-done situation, so he won’t be doing anything with the company after this coming Saturday night.

However, they also say that WWE has plans for another big celebrity for WrestleMania but it’s unclear who that is just yet.

According to PW Insider, Xavier Woods is expected to return to the road at SmackDown this week after being off for a few weeks due to injury. It’s unclear if he’s cleared to wrestle but at the very least he’s going to be back.

Per the Observer, there’s talk of NXT 2.0 doing house shows here soon.

