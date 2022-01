Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Sportskeeda notes there’s growing speculation that Paige could be making a return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble.

Per Fightful Select, The IIconics were offered a spot in the women’s Royal Rumble match by WWE and said no.

According to PW Insider, both Bron Breakker and Gunther are being brought to St. Louis for the Royal Rumble event, though it’s unknown if they’ll be used in the Rumble match.

WrestlingNews.co claims Austin Theory is set to get a lot of shine in the Royal Rumble match.

Ringside News says the slashing of staff in NXT hasn’t really affected the way things operate there.

