Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 40 results & Week 41 vote

Wrestler Rankings

Cast a vote in the comments.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we're voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 16-22, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I'm forgetting.

But first, here's the outcome of last week's voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Just another night at the symphony...

He didn’t get his hand raised (the guy that did finished second), but he won us over.

The new ROH Women’s champ and the new Raw Tag champs are here, with the former Money in the Bank winner getting more love out of that duo.

Teaming up with your girlfriend and debuting as your death metal pal’s back-up earn you the same level of support.

The Professor made a statement at the expense of her long-time rival, the Murderhawk Monster set his sights on the AEW World title, and we just really like to see Sami Zayn get kneed in the face, apparently.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 40

1. Wardlow

2. CM Punk

3. Deonna Purrazzo

4. Otis

5. (tie) Adam Cole

5. (tie) Brody King

7. Serena Deeb

8. Lance Archer

9. Chad Gable

10. Shinsuke Nakamura

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where an idle Dragon got bumped down to third by the Best in the World...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Jan. 15

1. Roman Reigns - 164.5

2. CM Punk - 126

3. Bryan Danielson - 123.5

4. Hangman Page - 71.5

5. Cesaro - 53

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 46.5

9. MJF - 46

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again?