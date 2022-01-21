Free agent Buddy Matthews to take advantage of MLW’s open door policy

When he was released by WWE back in June of last year, fans were very excited to see where Buddy Matthews (fka WWE Cruiserweight champion, Seth Rollins disciple, and Aaalyah Mysterio love interest Buddy Murphy) would land.

So far, it hasn’t been where most figured it would be. Matthews has taken a different route, booking indie dates, and working New Japan’s United States branch for a match against the company’s top star, Kazuchika Okada. Now he will land on television, but not TNT or TBS. Instead, the 33 year old Australian is headed to MLW.

In addition to Matthews, MLW top dog Court Bauer is also teasing more debuts when the company hits Dallas for their Blood & Thunder taping tonight (Jan. 21):

Matthews — and presumable whoever else shows up tonight — will presumably be taking advantage of MLW’s recently announced open door policy on free agents. So expect Buddy to keep showing up on NJPW Strong (he’s booked for their March debut in Florida). And don’t rule out other Forbidden Doors.

Check out the line-up for Blood & Thunder here.