Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 2

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella Cheeks & Marcus Benjamin wonder out loud several times, “Where are all the PR people??” additionally, “Does no one have Google??” It is truly unfathomable some the situations wrestling producers find themselves in on a near constant basis! Google is free!

Plus, they gush about the triumphant return of Jon Moxley (he looks so good), WWE’s babyface problem (cue “Where have all the faces gone?” by Paula Cole), Damien Priest’s “dark side” (eye roll forever) and Chekov’s grocery cart (it’s entrant number 14).

#TeamBloodyBroads

