Von Erichs test positive for COVID, will miss historic MLW title match in Dallas

COVID strikes again to ruin a moment of history in professional wrestling.

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich, sons of Kevin Von Erich, were scheduled to compete for the MLW World Tag Team Championship against Konnan’s 5150 crew of Danny Rivera (aka Danny Limelight) and Slice Boogie.

The cool part was the site of the bout. Ross and Marshall were supposed to travel from their home compound in Hawaii to fight for the belts in Dallas, TX. It was going to mark the first time in nearly 40 years that the Von Erich family wrestled for a championship in Dallas. The Von Erichs have a special connection to Dallas dating back to the days of WCCW in the 1970s.

Unfortunately, the Von Erichs tested positive for COVID and pulled out from MLW’s Blood & Thunder show on January 21.

Announcement My brother and I are covid positive and unfortunately won’t be able to make the Dallas show Jan 22. Ruled medically unable to perform by @MLW medical staff. I’m sincerely sorry to all the fans who bought a ticket to see us. Please enjoy the show, see y’all in March — Shogun RVE (@RossVonErich) January 20, 2022

Completely devastated. Found out I won’t be able to wrestle tomorrow night because we tested positive for Covid. Never been so prepared for a match in my life. This one hurts, I feel gutted. I was so excited to see everybody it’s been to long but I can’t now. I love you Texas — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) January 20, 2022

MLW officially announced the Von Erichs were removed from the card and a mystery tag team will be their replacements for Blood & Thunder. MLW plans to return to Dallas on March 31, so hopefully the Von Erichs can have the historic title opportunity at that time. Ross and Marshall previously held MLW tag gold for 438 days from November 2, 2019 to January 13, 2021.

The lineup for Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s currently stands at:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship in Falls Count Anywhere: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Pagano

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Pagano MLW World Tag Team Championship in Texas Tornado Match: 5150 (Danny Rivera & Slice Boogie) (c) vs. mystery team

5150 (Danny Rivera & Slice Boogie) (c) vs. mystery team MLW World Middleweight Championship: Tajiri (c) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

Tajiri (c) vs. Myron Reed vs. ??? MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

TJP vs. Matt Cross

Aramis, El Dragon, & mystery luchador vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro

King Muertes in a violent opportunity

EJ Nduka open contract

Mister Saint Laurent with a surprise wrestler dubbed as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world

Other wrestlers in action include Saito Bros, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega, Ikuro Kwon, and more

Blood & Thunder tickets are available here.

If you are curious to see the Von Erichs in tag team action, check out the MLW Anthology episode featuring their biggest bouts in MLW.

Best wishes to the Von Erichs for a speedy recovery.