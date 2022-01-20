Ring of Honor is returning from hiatus with a winner-take-all world title versus world title main event for the Supercard of Honor PPV on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

ROH has two world champions floating around, Bandido and Jonathan Gresham. Bandido was supposed to defend the ROH World Championship against Gresham at Final Battle to close the year in December, but the luchador was pulled from the card due to testing positive for COVID. ROH scrambled to make Jay Lethal the replacement against Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Gresham was victorious to become champion, but Bandido was also recognized as champion. Two champs!

The catch was Bandido held the most recent edition of the ROH world title belt, while Gresham held the original ROH world title belt. At the Terminus event this past weekend, Bandido confronted Gresham in the ring with a challenge to determine the true champion. With both me having legitimate claims to the throne, ROH made the sensible decision for a winner-take-all unification bout to headline Supercard of Honor.

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni broke the news.

As of now, it will be title versus title, but the participants are not guaranteed to be Bandido versus Gresham. Bandido’s schedule is clear, so he is a lock. Gresham has been out and about defending his ROH world title all over the place.

Gresham’s next title match is Thursday night against Steve Maclin on TV for Impact Wrestling. If Gresham wins, then he will go on to defend the strap against Blake Christian at GCW’s The WRLD on GCW show on January 23. If Gresham wins again, then he has a date with AEW’s Santana for the second Terminus event on February 24. Gresham might continue to defend his gold between then and Supercard of Honor. If Gresham remains champion by April 1, then he will wrestle Bandido for all the glory.

That’s all an accommodating way not to spoil the results of Gresham’s upcoming contests. Bandido versus Gresham is the money match for ROH, and that is the match that will be made barring injury. ROH just can’t officially proclaim it yet due to Gresham’s schedule. Then again, the world of professional wrestling has become so wild and unpredictable that nothing is certain anymore.

Does Bandido versus Gresham excite you as the headliner for ROH’s return? Who are you picking to win?