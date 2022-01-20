Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- On a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that Bryan Danielson is interested in working with an indie in an area of the country AEW hasn’t run yet, and while AEW isn’t against it, they want his first match in that market to be with them. Most speculation is that Meltzer was referring to Danielson’s return to PWG.
- Multiple sources reported Konnan recently underwent heart surgery. While there was some disagreement about the reason for the operation, all indicated the procedure was successful and that he’s safely recovering. On Tuesday, the WCW & lucha legend tweeted a positive response to a fan’s question about his health.
- Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that Raquel Gonzalez is “on her way out” of NXT, but is being kept around because they need to fill out the Women’s Dusty Classic next month.
- Like the Feb. 7 & 14 episodes of Raw, PW Insider says NXT will also be moved to SyFy on Feb. 8 & 15 due to Winter Olympics coverage on USA.
- The FTR vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson match AEW originally scheduled for last night “was canceled due to medical protocols,” per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.
