Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

IWTV / ACTION Southeast First (Jan. 21, 7:30 pm ET)

Arik Royal & Jaden Newman vs. Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Adam Priest vs. Anthony Henry Team ACTION (Ashton Starr, Bobby Flaco, & Brogan Finlay) vs. Team PWF (BK Westbrook, Bojack, & Diego Hill) Brandon Williams vs. Chris Crunk vs. Donnie Janela vs. Rolando Perez (c) (NSPW Championship) Damyan Tangra vs. MERC (c) (TWC Championship) Kyle Matthews vs. Owen Knight (c) (SHW Championship) Drew Adler vs. Jon Davis (c) (PWX Championship) AC Mack vs. Alex Shelley (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

IWTV and ACTION have come together with a host of the southeast’s premiere wrestling promotions to put on a card that’s nothing but the cream of the crop, folks! Mack challenges Shelley in the main event, stem to stern it’s nothing but exciting matchups, check it out!

It’ll be live on IWTV, naturally enough.

Enjoy Striking Distance (Jan. 22, 8 pm ET)

David Lawless, the Runway (Calvin Couture & Tyler Klein), & Ziggy Haim vs. Joseline Navarro, Mikey Montgomery, Shea McCoy, & Veda Scott Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) Darius Lockhart & Suge D vs. Lee Moriarty & Pretty Boy Smooth EFFY vs. Sonny Kiss Edith Surreal vs. Nyla Rose Mr. Grim vs. MV Young (c) (Enjoy Championship Casket Match)

Welp, I wrote this card up before the news that Nyla Rose caught COVID came through and I’m not deleting my blurb, because it’s still true, but I will offset it, like so:

I’m a simple woman, you pit two of the best and most prominent trans women in pro wrestling against each other and I get excited and rue it being on the wrong end of Pennsylvania for me to go see in person! When I came out nigh-on three years ago I never thought representation would be so important to me but being able to see Edith and Nyla go to war? It’s a big deal, folks.

And in any case the whole rest of the card is pretty well stacked (those tag matches and EFFY/Kiss?!), so check it out when it inevitably hits YouTube, folks.

ICW-NHB Volume 21 (Jan. 22, 7:30 pm ET)

Danny Demanto vs. Shane Douglas Casanova Valentine vs. Satu Jinn Big F’n Joe vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Brandon Kirk vs. Colby Corino Ludark Shaitan vs. Mickie Knuckles AKIRA vs. Clint Margera Justin Kyle vs. Krule John Wayne Murdoch (c) vs. Reed Bentley (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

I almost passed on featuring this one this week, but I mean the man’s ring name is Big F’n Joe and I popped, what can I say? Anyway, between Big Joe, a Shane Douglas match, and the killer double feature that is Corino/Kirk and the Rejects exploding in the main, this is good friendly violent fun right here!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Warrior Wrestling 18 (Jan. 22, 7:30 pm CT)

KC Navarro vs. Myron Reed Dante Martin & Skye Blue vs. Isaias Velazquez & Kylie Rae Brian Pillman, Jr. vs. Silas Young “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Rohit Raju Beastman vs. Mil Muertes Anthony Henry vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Aramis (c) vs. ASF vs. Drago Kid vs. Gringo Loco vs. Sam Adonis (WW Lucha Championship Scramble Match) Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay (c) (WW Championship)

Warrior Wrestling are back with another one of their trademark stacked cards and I’ll be honest, I’m mostly here for my dude Anthony Henry taking on Tom Lawlor and that kickass lucha scramble, folks.

Check it out live on FITE, if you’d like.

GCW The WRLD on GCW 2022 (Jan. 23, 8 pm ET)

Alex Zayne vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne vs. Ninja Mack (Scramble Match) Alex Colon vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Lio Rush vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet vs. Tony Deppen (Grab the Brass Ring Ladder Match) Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett Team Bandido (ASF, Bandido, & Laredo Kid) vs. Team Gringo (Arez, Demonic Flamita, & Gringo Loco) The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. ??? (GCW Tag Team Championship) Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c) (Original ROH World Championship) Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c) (GCW World Championship)

The day is here! Game Changer Wrestling are running Hammerstein! And to go with a legendary venue, they’ve got a card that should be nigh-on legendary itself. There’s not a single match here that looks anything less than very entertaining, and I mean, if you’ve got EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett (what?!) and Mox’s return to wrestling... It’s a no-brainer!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Mane Event vs. Waves and Curls

Starting off with two of the fastest-rising tag teams on the indies today, this little slice of action comes to us from Beyond, enjoy!

Anthony Greene vs. Daniel Garcia

Oh boy, get ready! Limitless bring us this clash between the Retrosexual and Red Death, check it out!

Alex Zayne & Anthony Henry vs. Los Parks

And now for something completely different via +LuchaTV and IWC Legacy, Hijo de LA Park & LA Park Jr. take on a slightly odd pairing of American indie standouts with tag titles on the line, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.