Nobody showed up to Flip Gordon’s New Year’s Eve party

Flip Gordon had a downer of a new year celebration when nobody attended his party. In an ROH storyline, he is currently suffering from retrograde amnesia after taking a Jay Driller onto a steel chair and thinks it is 2018.

Flip Gordon thinks it’s 2018… pic.twitter.com/oyqxISketc — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 4, 2021

Under the care of PJ Black as a doctor of alternative medicine, Gordon planned to throw a party heading into the new year of 2019. Gordon handed out invitations and shared comical witty banter with the Briscoes, Matt Taven, Kenny King, EC3, and Dalton Castle. When the big night finally arrived, the biggest party of the year was a bust with nobody else in attendance. To make matters worse, the lights turned off due to ROH going on hiatus to start 2022.

Gordon didn’t let that bummer get him down. The future is bright for the young prospect.

Gordon cherished the good times in his wrestling career with a highlight video from the previous year... of 2018.

Gordon is even turning the failed party into a merchandise opportunity to sell t-shirts.

With ROH’s doors shut for the time being, it appears that Gordon will resume his quest to recover his memory outside the company. His website bio states, “Today, he continues to wrestle on the independent wrestling scene in search for his lost memories.”

What do you think the new year will hold for Gordon? Will he ever meet up with his Bullet Club buddies in AEW?