CMLL Roundup: 11-luchador mask vs. hair cage match, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL opened the new year with a special Saturday night show on January 1. The main event was an 11-man mask versus hair cage match between Espiritu Negro, Sangre Imperial, Dulce Gardenia, Stigma, Pegasso, Audaz, Disturbio, Coyote, Akuma, Nitro, and Okumura. Polvora was originally scheduled to participate, but he was pulled due to COVID. The concept of the contest was the final two luchadores remaining duking it out with the loser losing his mark or hair.

The finish came down to Disturbio and exotico Dulce Gardenia. Gardenia hit a corkscrew flying crossbody. He followed up for a hurricanrana while wiggling his hips in Disturbio’s face. That sassy tactic backfired into a powerbomb. Disturbio controlled the action after that. Gardenia rallied to prevail via submission victory, and Disturbio was forced to shave his head.

La jaula de #SinSalidaCMLL tuvo en Disturbio a la victima al quedar sin cabellera ante Dulce Gardenia, que con esto, inicia el 2022 de forma extraordinaria.

La jaula de #SinSalidaCMLL tuvo en Disturbio a la victima al quedar sin cabellera ante Dulce Gardenia, que con esto, inicia el 2022 de forma extraordinaria.

Enjoy the cage match highlight reel.

In title fight action from Saturday night, Princesa Sugehit successfully defended the CMLL World Women’s Championship against Jarochita. Sugehit was victorious via Michinoku driver.

Después de escapar de los más peligrosos castigos de La Jarochita, Princesa Sugehit reafirma su categoría como monarca mundial reteniendo su Campeonato.

Also of note from earlier in the week, Sonic changed his identity to Suicida, and CMLL welcomed minis Pequeño Magia and Minos into the mix.

La tarde de este Miércoles en CMLL Informa, Sonic compartió su transformación a "Suicida", además de anunciarse la próxima presentación de dos nuevos Pequeños Estrellas: Pequeño Magia y Minos.



La Sangre Nueva, parte importante en el Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. pic.twitter.com/VWpB9sy9E3 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 30, 2021

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!