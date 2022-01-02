Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 37 results & Week 38 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Flying crossbody delivered while wearing facepaint representing one of your tag partners, another icon wearing facepaint inspired by you? That’ll even get you a win over the polarizing new TNT champ.

Securing another title shot put our conspired-against fave ahead of the aforementioned winner’s partner, and Taz’s and the internet’s favorite son.

The Dragon being a dick, and the worst Christmas present The Young Bucks ever received followed them.

A trio of ladies rounded out our latest Top 10: The EST for ending her angle with Doudrop, the Galaxy’s Favorite Alien for impressing on Rampage, and the Runaway for becoming the first finalist for the TBS title.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 37

1. Sting

2. Cody Rhodes

3. Sami Zayn

4. CM Punk

5. HOOK

6. Bryan Danielson

7. Kyle O’Reilly

8. (tie) Bianca Belair

8. (tie) Kris Statlander

10. Ruby Soho

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where there’s not much doing in the Top 10 other than the slow and steady tightening of the race for number 1...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Dec. 25

1. Roman Reigns - 164.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 120.5

3. CM Punk - 108

4. Hangman Page - 61.5

5. Cesaro - 53

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 46.5

9. MJF - 46

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.