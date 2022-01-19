 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AAA postpones FTR’s tag title defense due to rise of COVID cases in Mexico

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
COVID is on the upsurge in Mexico once again, and lucha libre is feeling the effects.

AAA originally planned to open the new season with FTR defending the AAA tag titles against the Lucha Bros as the headliner in Merida, Yucatan on January 30. The match was put in doubt when Fenix injured his arm earlier this month. Now, the entire show has been officially postponed due to the rise in COVID cases across the country.

The full card as advertised included:

  • AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros
  • Pagano, Hijo del Vikingo, & Octagon Jr. vs. Cibernetico, Abismo Negro Jr., & Latigo
  • AAA Trios Championship: Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra, & Villano III Jr.) (c) vs. La Nueva Generacion Dinamita (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero) vs. Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr., Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr.)
  • AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. Dragon Lee vs. surprise luchador
  • Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, & Komander vs. Sam Adonis, DMT Azul, & Puma King
  • Pimpinela Escarlata, Faby Apache, & Dulce Canela vs. Mamba, Diva Salvaje, & Jessy

AAA’s next scheduled show will be February 19 with Rey de Reyes in Veracruz, Veracruz. The main event is John Morrison returning to a AAA ring looking to win the Megacampeonato from Hijo del Vikingo.

AAA is not the only lucha libre promotion altering plans. CMLL postponed all shows starting January 7.

The break was supposed to last one week, but CMLL doubled down to cancel a second slate of shows.

Update: CMLL is back in the game putting on a full schedule starting Friday.

Stay safe out there.

