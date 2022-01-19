Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Mustafa Ali asked for his release after he was given an idea for a new character and he didn’t like said idea.
- He also said Cody Rhodes will not, in fact, be in the Royal Rumble this year and his new contract could be announced today, possibly on Dynamite.
- WrestlingNews.co claims Vince McMahon has put Finn Balor in the role Jeff Hardy had been in, as a mid-card act to help get younger guys over.
- PW Insider says Monday Night Raw will air on SyFy twice in February due to Olympics coverage on USA Network.
- According to Fightful Select, Rok-C did well at her WWE tryouts and there is a push to sign her to the company.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...